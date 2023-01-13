Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 44,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 913% compared to the average volume of 4,398 call options.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arrival by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arrival by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen downgraded Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of Arrival stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,902,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Arrival has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

