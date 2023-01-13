StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

