StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Price Performance
Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
