StockNews.com Downgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Sell

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 556,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $734.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
