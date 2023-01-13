StockNews.com Downgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Sell

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 556,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $734.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iStar by 5,898.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,992,000 after buying an additional 1,383,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,710,000 after buying an additional 1,137,643 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in iStar by 405.3% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 962,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in iStar by 6,382.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 842,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 829,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

