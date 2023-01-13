StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 68,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,371. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.69.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

