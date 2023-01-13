StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 68,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,371. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.69.
About Flexible Solutions International
