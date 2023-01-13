StockNews.com Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Delta Apparel Price Performance
NYSE DLA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.