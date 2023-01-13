StockNews.com Upgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to “Hold”

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

