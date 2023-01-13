StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Buy

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

COLM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

