StockNews.com Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.81.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.
Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending
In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
