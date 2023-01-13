StormX Hits Market Capitalization of $44.64 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. StormX has a total market cap of $44.64 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StormX has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

