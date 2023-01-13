Strategic Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000.

NYSEARCA:LGLV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $147.81.

