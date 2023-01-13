Strategic Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 17,097.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EELV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 6,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.