Strategic Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,910. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.