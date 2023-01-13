Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 743,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 131,249 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 259,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA remained flat at $44.79 during trading on Friday. 220,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,967,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

