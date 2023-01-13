Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $124.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

