Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $48,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. 10,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,756. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

