Strategic Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 7,944.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,780 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.