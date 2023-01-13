Strategic Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after buying an additional 8,482,899 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,737,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,856,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after buying an additional 1,413,513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 145,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,940. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

