Strategic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPLB remained flat at $24.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,822. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

