Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 296.89%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,482.81%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 1.05 -$11.21 million ($3.27) -0.19 Versus Systems $770,000.00 0.09 -$17.85 million ($7.26) -0.09

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -69.77% -51.87% -2.86% Versus Systems -843.35% -70.42% -56.01%

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Versus Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Versus Systems

(Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.