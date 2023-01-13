Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.41. Studio City International shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 2,466 shares.
Studio City International Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $848.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
