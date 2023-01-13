Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 3,466,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.78.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
