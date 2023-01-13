Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 3,466,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.78.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

