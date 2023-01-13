Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

