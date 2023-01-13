SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 173,192 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.14.

SVF Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVF Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 435,693 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 984,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,891,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 120,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

