Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.63. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Syneos Health by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 558,694 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Syneos Health by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Syneos Health by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 473,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile



Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

