Synergy Financial Group LTD Buys 888 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $42.97. 13,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,506. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,785 shares of company stock worth $21,984,376 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

