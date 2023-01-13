Synergy Financial Group LTD Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Stock Performance

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.76. 14,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $329.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

