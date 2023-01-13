Synergy Financial Group LTD Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 1.5% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 13,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,390. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $170.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

