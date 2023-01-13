Synergy Financial Group LTD Purchases 641 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 1.1% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $121,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $280,825.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,522 shares of company stock worth $57,269,913. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. 42,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,362. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

