Synergy Financial Group LTD Raises Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Upstart were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 47,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 1.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $523,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

