Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 547 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,780,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $216,191,000 after purchasing an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.20. 252,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,736,195. The firm has a market cap of $413.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.50.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

