T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,070,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.