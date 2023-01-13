T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.98. 11,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

