T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 7.06% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBUX. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $556,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 564.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $48.65 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

