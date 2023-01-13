TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.79. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 25,037 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of -0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

