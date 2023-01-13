Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.44. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 334,065 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of C$408.37 million and a P/E ratio of -58.13.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
