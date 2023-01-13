Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,430,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.66. 50,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,105. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.