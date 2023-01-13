Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Target were worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.