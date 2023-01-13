Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $39,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Target by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.75 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

