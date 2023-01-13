Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.75

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.75 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 81.40 ($0.99). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,467,484 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.62. The stock has a market cap of £522.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

