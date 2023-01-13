TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

TASK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $232.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.02 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TaskUs by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.