TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.
TASK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.
TaskUs Stock Performance
NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TaskUs by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
