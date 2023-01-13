Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 66,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,263,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 102.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 176,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.70 and its 200 day moving average is $203.35. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

