Tenset One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,225.87 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $117.18 million and $75,225.87 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,099,090 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

