Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

TSLA stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 2,873,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,673,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.32. The stock has a market cap of $377.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

