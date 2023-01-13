Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.07.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

