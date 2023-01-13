Tezos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.23 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $817.76 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00024090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002257 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007022 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,629,861 coins and its circulating supply is 923,205,361 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

