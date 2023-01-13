The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

BK opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

