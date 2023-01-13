The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lowered by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

