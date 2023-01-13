The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.02. The company had a trading volume of 186,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,227. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

