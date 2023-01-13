The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Reduced by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $57,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

