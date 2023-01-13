The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.24

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.24 and last traded at $98.14, with a volume of 748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,123 shares of company stock worth $2,089,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 183,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

